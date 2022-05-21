Charlottesville Reading Series: Kristen-Paige Madonia and Amber McBride

The Charlottesville Reading Series will host an in-person reading on Friday, July 15, from 7-8 p.m. at New Dominion Bookshop.

The event will feature readings by authors Kristen-Paige Madonia and Amber McBride. The event will be cosponsored by local nonprofit WriterHouse and will be free to attend and open to the public. The bookshop recommends arriving early for the best seating.

Madonia has previously published two young adult novels with Simon & Schuster, Fingerprints of You and Invisible Fault Lines. Her short fiction has appeared in publications such as FiveChapters, Greensboro Review, New Orleans Review, and American Fiction.

She has received support from the VQR Writers’ Conference, the Sewanee Writers’ Conference, the Tennessee Williams Literary Festival, the Key West Seminar, Hambidge Center, Vermont Studio Center, Juniper Summer Writing Institute, VCCA, Hedgebrook, the Millay Colony, and the Studios of Key West. She holds an MFA from the University of California, Long Beach, and teaches creative writing in a variety of settings including Charlottesville’s local literary center WriterHouse.

For more information, visit kristenpaigemadonia.com.

McBride teaches in the English department at UVA. She received a BA in English from JMU and an MFA in creative writing from Emerson College.

Her work has been published in Ploughshares, Provincetown Arts, Decomp, and more.

Her debut novel-in-verse, Me (Moth), was a finalist for the National Book Award for Young People’s Literature and the Morris Award, and the winner of the Coretta Scott King/John Steptoe Award. McBride lives in Charlottesville.

For more information, visit amber-mcbride.com.

About the Charlottesville Reading Series

Founded by Julia Hoppe and Amie Whittemore in 2014, the Charlottesville Reading Series presents in-person readings of poetry, prose, and song in a monthly event for community members in Charlottesville. For more information about the series, please visit readingseries.org.

About New Dominion Bookshop

Serving Albemarle and Central Virginia since 1924, New Dominion Bookshop is the oldest independent bookseller in Virginia. Located in Historic Downtown Charlottesville, New Dominion is a general trade bookshop that serves as the hub for readings and other literary events in the community. For more information, visit ndbookshop.com.

