Charlottesville Reading Series announces authors, poets for October event

The Charlottesville Reading Series will host a poetry and prose reading on Friday, October 19, from 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM at New Dominion Bookshop (404 East Main St).

The event will feature in-person readings by memoirist Nicole Chung and poets Lindsay Bernal and Caitlin Neely. The event is free to attend, and complimentary refreshments will be available at intermission.

Nicole Chung was born and raised in the Pacific Northwest and currently lives in the DC area. Her essays and articles have appeared in The New York Times, GQ, Longreads, BuzzFeed, New York Magazine, and Hazlitt, among others. She is the web editor-in-chief of Catapult and the former managing editor of The Toast. Her memoir, All You Can Ever Know, is a profound, moving chronicle of surprising connections and the repercussions of unearthing painful family secrets. For more details, visit nicolechung.net.

Lindsay Bernal’s poetry collection, What It Doesn’t Have to Do With, published by the University of Georgia Press, was selected by Paul Guest as a winner of the 2017 National Poetry Series competition. Her poems have appeared in Blackbird, Conjunctions Online, Gulf Coast, OVERSOUND, Tikkun, and other journals. Bernal coordinates the Creative Writing Program and the Writers Here & Now reading series at the University of Maryland. For more details, visit lindsaybernal.com.

Caitlin Neely earned her MFA from the University of Virginia. Her poetry has been published in West Branch, The Journal, Passages North, Sixth Finch, and others. She is the founder of The MFA Years and the editor for Reservoir. For more details, visit caitlinneely.com.

