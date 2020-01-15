Charlottesville Reading Series announces artists for February event

The Charlottesville Reading Series will host a reading on Friday, Feb. 21, from 7-8 p.m. at New Dominion Bookshop.

The event will feature readings by poet Jeffrey Thomson and novelist Liza Nash Taylor. The event is free to attend.

Thomson is a poet, memoirist, translator, and editor, and the author of nine books including Half/Life: New and Selected Poems from Alice James Books (October 2019), the memoir fragile, The Belfast Notebooks, The Complete Poems of Catullus, and the edited collection From the Fishouse. He has been an NEA Fellow, the Fulbright Distinguished Scholar in Creative Writing at the Seamus Heaney Poetry Centre at Queen’s University Belfast, and the Hodson Trust-John Carter Brown Fellow at Brown University. He is currently a professor of creative writing at the University of Maine Farmington. For more details, visit jeffreythomson.net.

Taylor was a 2018 Hawthornden International Fellow and received an MFA from Vermont College of Fine Arts the same year. She was the 2016 winner of the San Miguel Writer’s Conference Fiction Prize. Her work has appeared in Microchondria II, an anthology by the Harvard Bookstore; Gargoyle Magazine; Deep South; and others. A native Virginian, she lives in Keswick with her husband and dogs, in an old farmhouse which serves as a setting for her novels. For more details, visit lizanashtaylor.com.

About the Charlottesville Reading Series

Founded by Julia Kudravetz and Amie Whittemore in 2014, the Charlottesville Reading Series presents in-person readings of poetry, prose, and song in a monthly event for community members in Charlottesville. We recruit emerging and established writers from diverse backgrounds, both locally and nationally. For more information about the series, please visit readingseries.org.

