Charlottesville promoting opportunities to serve on city boards, commissions

The City of Charlottesville provides opportunities for residents to serve on a wide variety of boards and commissions that encourage members to participate in discussions that affect and shape the future of the city.

Review current openings on the city website and apply online.

The city has immediate openings on the following boards and commissions:

Board of Architectural Review

Board of Zoning Appeals

CDBG Task Force

Charlottesville Economic Development Authority

Charlottesville-Albemarle Convention & Visitors Bureau Executive Board

Community Policy and Management Team

Historic Resources Committee

Housing Advisory Committee

Monticello Area Community Action Agency Board

Personnel Appeals Board

Region Ten Community Services Board

Retirement Commission

Rivanna River Basin Commission

Sister Cities Commission

Social Services Advisory Board

Towing Advisory Board

Vendor Appeals Board

The deadline to apply for these openings is Friday, Dec. 11.

Visit the Boards and Commissions pages on the city website to learn about other opportunities to participate.

