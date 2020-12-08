Charlottesville promoting opportunities to serve on city boards, commissions
The City of Charlottesville provides opportunities for residents to serve on a wide variety of boards and commissions that encourage members to participate in discussions that affect and shape the future of the city.
Review current openings on the city website and apply online.
The city has immediate openings on the following boards and commissions:
- Board of Architectural Review
- Board of Zoning Appeals
- CDBG Task Force
- Charlottesville Economic Development Authority
- Charlottesville-Albemarle Convention & Visitors Bureau Executive Board
- Community Policy and Management Team
- Historic Resources Committee
- Housing Advisory Committee
- Monticello Area Community Action Agency Board
- Personnel Appeals Board
- Region Ten Community Services Board
- Retirement Commission
- Rivanna River Basin Commission
- Sister Cities Commission
- Social Services Advisory Board
- Towing Advisory Board
- Vendor Appeals Board
The deadline to apply for these openings is Friday, Dec. 11.
Visit the Boards and Commissions pages on the city website to learn about other opportunities to participate.