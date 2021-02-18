Charlottesville preparations for winter storm

The City of Charlottesville is under a Winter Storm Warning until 1 a.m. Friday. City of Charlottesville government offices will be closed on Thursday.

The Charlottesville Police Department would like to remind the community to stay safe on and off of the roads during this winter storm. Streets and sidewalks will likely become treacherous , which will make any type of travel extremely difficult.

Officers will be working around the clock to assist you during emergencies, but avoid all non-essential travel. If you must travel, please drive slowly and allow extra time to arrive at your destination.

Delays/Service adjustments

City of Charlottesville government offices will be closed.

Charlottesville Circuit Court & Clerk’s Office will be closed.

Charlottesville City Schools will be closed. All programs, including virtual learning and meal delivery, are cancelled unless otherwise notified. The School Board meeting has been rescheduled for Monday, Feb. 22 at 5 p.m.

Preparations

City of Charlottesville Public Works crews have been working on pre-treating all roads in the City in advance of the forecasted snow. Tonight, a full snow team will be activated to clear snow and respond to the weather as conditions warrant.

Should there be significant power outages, the community is encouraged to shelter in place. In the event you are unable to shelter in place safely, you may contact the Emergency Operations Center at 434-979-INFO (4636) to find out what resources are available. The information line will be activated beginning at 8 a.m. Thursday.

