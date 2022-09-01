Charlottesville Police investigate report of firearm on grounds at Charlottesville High School
Charlottesville Police responded to a report of a possible firearm on the grounds of Charlottesville High School on Thursday.
According to police, students were asked to remain in fifth period with classroom doors locked while officers conducted a search of the grounds. After speaking with a student, reviewing video footage, and examining the perimeter of the school (including McIntire Park), police and school administrators issued an all-clear at approximately 2:40 p.m.
No weapons were found.
CHS will follow a normal schedule and normal procedures tomorrow. School counselors and mental health professionals will be available as needed.