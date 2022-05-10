Charlottesville Parks & Recreation will open spray grounds this weekend
Charlottesville Parks & Recreation will open its four spray grounds for the 2022 season on Saturday at 10 a.m.
The spray grounds are a fun alternative to traditional swimming pools and offer a variety of water features for all ages and abilities to enjoy.
Spray grounds are free and open daily 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Spray grounds locations are listed below:
- Belmont Park – 725 Stonehenge Ave.
- Forest Hills Park – 1022 Forest Hills Ave.
- Greenleaf Park – 1598 Rose Hill Drive
- Tonsler Park – 500 Cherry Ave.
For more information, contact the Aquatics Division of the Charlottesville Parks and Recreation Department at (434) 970-3072 or visit www.charlottesville.gov/parksandrec .