Charlottesville Parks & Recreation will open spray grounds this weekend

Charlottesville Parks & Recreation will open its four spray grounds for the 2022 season on Saturday at 10 a.m.

The spray grounds are a fun alternative to traditional swimming pools and offer a variety of water features for all ages and abilities to enjoy.

Spray grounds are free and open daily 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Spray grounds locations are listed below:

Belmont Park – 725 Stonehenge Ave.

Forest Hills Park – 1022 Forest Hills Ave.

Greenleaf Park – 1598 Rose Hill Drive

Tonsler Park – 500 Cherry Ave.

For more information, contact the Aquatics Division of the Charlottesville Parks and Recreation Department at (434) 970-3072 or visit www.charlottesville.gov/parksandrec .

