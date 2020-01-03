Charlottesville Parks & Rec offering Free Fitness Week
Charlottesville Parks & Recreation’s Free Fitness Week can help you work on your New Year’s Resolutions.
During Free Fitness Week, through Jan. 8, all daily admission fees are waived at Carver Recreation Center, Key Recreation Center and Smith Aquatic & Fitness Center. Patrons can explore each facility and benefit from amenities such as indoor pools, fitness centers, group exercise classes, basketball courts and more!
Patrons can also purchase access passes at a discounted rate during Free Fitness Week and enjoy the facilities year-round.
For more information about Free Fitness Week, please call or visit the facility in-person or go online to www.charlottesville.org/parksandrec.
- Carver Recreation Center: 233 4th Street, NW, (434) 970-3053
- Key Recreation Center: 800 East Market Street, (434) 293-8273
- Smith Aquatic & Fitness Center: 1000-A Cherry Avenue, (434) 970-3072
