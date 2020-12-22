Charlottesville offers help through COVID-19 Municipal Utility Relief Program

The City of Charlottesville has received CARES Act funds to assist residential and commercial utility customers whose accounts are past due as a result of financial hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Funds are available to eligible customers who receive city water, wastewater, and natural gas utility services. Customers whose accounts meet the past due requirements to receive relief funds have been identified, and will be contacted by mail or automatic calls to notify them of this opportunity.

Only customers who are contacted about the COVID-19 Municipal Utility Relief Program are eligible to receive this assistance.

If a customer is not contacted, their account does not meet the program’s requirements.

To qualify to receive these funds, a City of Charlottesville Utility customer must:

Have a balance of unpaid utilities on their account at least 30 days old, accrued between March 1 and Dec. 30.

Complete an intake form certifying that their inability to make payment was the result of financial hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Have not received any prior CARES assistance to pay their utility bill.

Eligible customers need to be aware that the amount of relief granted to each past due account will be calculated based on the number, and past due balances, of the accounts for which customers complete intake forms. It is anticipated that there will not be enough CARES Utility Relief funds to cover all customers whose accounts are past due.

Funds are available for a limited time, and all intake forms must be submitted by Jan. 8.

If you receive communication regarding the COVID-19 Municipal Utility Relief Program, visit www.charlottesville.gov/utilityrelief or call 434-970-3211 for more information and to submit your intake form.

