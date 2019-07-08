Charlottesville Mural Project announces two new murals

The Charlottesville Mural Project, in partnership with Martin Chapman and Madeleine Watkins, announced the planned painting of two new murals at 1216 Harris Street by Richmond-based muralist Hamilton Glass.

The Wounded Warrior Project will participate in the painting on July 8th, and the Boys and Girls Club on July 9th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The mural is scheduled for completion on July 26.

Glass is a muralist originally from Philadelphia. In 2005, he graduated from Hampton University with a bachelor’s of architecture. After seven years working as an architect, however, his passion for art and design pushed him to become an artist.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to bring Hamilton Glass to Charlottesville for his first public mural in town,” said Alan Goffinski, director of the Charlottesville Mural Project. “It’s always a pleasure to find partners like Martin and Madeleine who understand the power of public art to transform communities for good.”

