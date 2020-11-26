Charlottesville Mural Project announces new mural for Meals on Wheels of Charlottesville/Albemarle

The Charlottesville Mural Project and The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative are partnering with Meals on Wheels of Charlottesville/Albemarle and neighborhood students and school faculty in a new mural by Charlottesville-based artists Federico Cuatlacuatl and Chicho Lorenzo.

In an effort to expand students’ knowledge and appreciation for their community, the muralists and students are incorporating design elements that spotlight the presence of Meals on Wheels in the Rose Hill neighborhood and include insight from program clients who have lived in the community for decades.

Students will be able to take home a portion of mural cloth, which they will paint and return for incorporation into the mural design.

“While distance learning has posed significant challenges, we’ve managed to use video and technology to bring the perspectives of neighbors and the expertise of experienced muralists directly into the virtual classroom. This is turning out to be a great learning opportunity for the students and a bright community-building effort in a difficult time,” said Alan Goffinski, director of The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative.

“We are thrilled to be a part of this amazing project, especially with the opportunity to work with the local students and faculty and these two wonderful artists. We are so appreciative of the efforts of Alan to keep this project alive through the current environment, working to find new ways to bring everyone together,” said Leigh Trippe, director of Charlottesville Meals on Wheels.

This project is made possible through generous funding from The Fund at CACF, National Endowment for the Arts, and Virginia Commission for the Arts.

