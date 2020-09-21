Charlottesville Mural Project announces new augmented reality mural by Toledo muralist Yusuf Lateef

An original work of art is underway by Toledo-based artist Yusuf Lateef that will be located on the exterior of the Visible Records art space at 1740 Broadway St. in Charlottesville.

The Charlottesville Mural Project and The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative are partnering with Visible Records in facilitating the creation of this new artwork.

Plans for the mural include working with community partners, activists and artists in utilizing augmented reality technology to animate elements within the mural and superimpose an evolving exhibition of 3-D modeling, video, animation, and other creative content. In this way, the mural will serve as outdoor exhibition space, providing endless possibilities for multimedia artists to engage and display.

“The compelling thing about this project is that, though the mural itself is stunning,” said Alan Goffinski, director of The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative said. “It also will hold secrets that are only revealed only by your phone’s camera. We are all loving the implications of using this increasingly accessible technology to imagine new possibilities and realities.”

