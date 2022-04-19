Charlottesville man sought in 2021 stolen vehicles, thefts from vehicles cases

Authorities in Augusta County are seeking a Charlottesville man in connection with a series of reports of stolen vehicles and thefts from vehicles in the Fishersville area this past December.

Raymaqua Nicholas, 20, has been charged with one felony count of conspiracy to steal a motor vehicle, and is currently wanted by both Albemarle County Police Department and the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

Two other suspects in the cases are juveniles, and their information will not be released. Both juveniles have been formally charged, and are awaiting court proceedings related to this investigation.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Nicholas, contact your local law enforcement or the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at # 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at #800-322-2017.

