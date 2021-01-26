Charlottesville man faces multiple charges after Skyline Drive Task Force sting

A Charlottesville man faces multiple charges, including assault on a police officer, following an arrest operation Jan. 20 in Waynesboro.

Ty Quane Pertell Gregory, 24, has been charged with two felony counts of distribution of a Schedule I/II controlled substance, one felony count of assault on a law enforcement officer, one felony count of displaying a firearm while in possession of a Schedule I/II controlled substance, one felony count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one felony count of eluding police.

On the evening of Jan. 20, the Skyline Drug Task Force, in partnership with the U.S. Marshals Service, was conducting a narcotics investigation involving Gregory. When investigators attempted to stop Gregory in a parking lot of an apartment complex in the 900 block of 4th Street in Waynesboro, Gregory rammed one of the investigator’s vehicles and fled the parking lot at a high rate of speed.

Gregory then ran a stop sign at the intersection of 4th Street and North Delphine Avenue and pulled into the path of an oncoming vehicle. The other vehicle was unable to avoid striking Gregory’s 2008 Honda CR-V, and the two vehicles collided.

Gregory was transported to UVA Medical Center to be treated for serious injuries sustained in the crash.

A handgun was recovered from inside the Honda.

Only minor injuries were reported in the other vehicle.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

The Skyline Drug Task Force is composed of investigators from the Staunton Police Department, Augusta County Sheriff’s Department and Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Appomattox Field Office.

