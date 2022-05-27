Charlottesville man charged in May 15 fatal crash in Albemarle County

The Albemarle County Police Department has charged 22-year-old Cristian Alexandro Salinas-Perez of Charlottesville in connection with a fatal two-vehicle crash on the 1200 block of Seminole Trail near Greenbrier Drive that occurred on May 15.

The investigation by ACPD’s Crash Reconstruction Team determined one vehicle was traveling southbound on Seminole Trail at an excessive speed when it struck a second vehicle in the intersection of Seminole Trail and Greenbrier Drive. The crash resulted in the death of the driver of the second vehicle.

Salinas-Perez was arrested Friday on five charges, the most notable being aggravated involuntary manslaughter.

