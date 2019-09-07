Charlottesville launches Gas Energy Efficiency Program

The Charlottesville Department of Utilities has partnered with the Local Energy Alliance Program (LEAP) to launch the Charlottesville Gas Energy Efficiency Program (CGEEP).

This weatherization pilot program is free to income-qualified residents who use Charlottesville Gas to heat their home or water, and is intended to increase the overall efficiency of their dwelling.

CGEEP will help residents reduce their utility costs, decrease Charlottesville and Albemarle County’s carbon footprint, and reduce water usage of area households. “LEAP is excited to partner with Charlottesville Gas to offer these no-cost-to-them services to residents. This program is unique to our area, and Charlottesville Gas should be congratulated for taking this initiative,” said LEAP’s Executive Director, Chris Meyer.

Income and appliance-qualified residents will work with a LEAP Home Energy Coach. The Energy Coach will perform a full energy audit of their home, and will select the most appropriate energy-saving measures, based upon the needs of the home and potential energy-efficiency improvement. Residents will benefit from no-cost energy-efficiency upgrades, and from other energy-saving actions that will help the resident, the environment, and our community. Lauren Hildebrand, Utilities Director, says: “Charlottesville Gas is thrilled to give back to the community, and is excited to work with LEAP to help residents reduce energy bills and live more comfortably.”

CGEEP is available to Charlottesville Gas customers who live either in the City of Charlottesville or Albemarle County, and to both homeowners and renters alike; renters will need to seek written authorization from their landlord. CGEEP compliments other available energy-efficiency programs by assisting natural gas households that would otherwise be unable to fully benefit from programs that target households powered solely by electricity. CGEEP is available on a first-come, first-served basis, and funding and guidelines for this program may be changed or discontinued at any time.

All questions regarding CGEEP, and the application process, should be directed to Irene Peterson. She can be reached by phone at 434-970-3812, or by email at peterson@charlottesville.org.

