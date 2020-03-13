Charlottesville: Latest coronavirus information

The Thomas Jefferson Health District has recommended that:

All local government, businesses, community organizations and faith-based institutions reschedule or cancel meetings or gatherings involving more than 100 people for the foreseeable future.

Community members over age 60, with chronic medical conditions, or with compromised immune systems should avoid large gatherings of people altogether.

In response, the City of Charlottesville:

Will cancel all public meetings of its boards and commissions until further notice, except for City Council which will meet as currently scheduled.

The Charlottesville City Council will meet as scheduled Monday, March 16, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. in City Council Chambers. However, the public is encouraged to take advantage of remote participation options and to not attend the meeting in person (see more information below).

Has cancelled all city-sponsored events and activities, including activities managed by the Parks & Recreation Department (see specifics here) effective immediately. Previously approved special events in March have already been cancelled or postponed by the event organizers.

There are no other reductions in City services, however that is subject to change as circumstances dictate. In the meantime, our customers are encouraged to use all available online and telephonic options for conducting business with City Hall.

Will limit the use of City Space, a group meeting facility in the Market Street Parking Garage, to groups of no more than 25 people.

Remote Participation in City Council Meetings

Charlottesville City Council is discouraging the public from attendance in-person at the meeting being held Monday, March 16, 2020 in City Council Chambers. However, it will be piloting an online option for remote participation in the public hearings.

The following VIEW ONLY options already exist for residents:

View the City Council broadcast on Comcast Cable TC Channel 10 View the broadcast on our website livestream: charlottesville.org/streaming View the broadcast on Facebook: facebook.com/CharlottesvilleCityHall

The following VIEW AND PARTICIPATE options will be piloted at this meeting:

City Council will offer an online webinar available to people with Internet-connected devices in which they can both view the broadcast and also participate in a public hearing remotely.

City Council and the public will be able to see and hear community members who wish to be recognized during Community Matters and during Public Hearings on the budget and real estate tax rate.

The link to this webinar and access instructions will be shared on Monday afternoon on the City’s website and in our social media.

No special advance sign-ups will be required for online participation in the public hearings. People who wish to participate in Community Matters should sign up as normal. If someone signed up for Community Matters is participating via webinar, they will be connected to the meeting to speak.

Local COVID-19 Resources

The Virginia Department of Health’s Thomas Jefferson Health District has opened a hotline at (434) 972-6261 which is staffed Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to answer questions regarding the Coronavirus. The public can leave messages that will be returned as soon as possible. If someone is experiencing a medical emergency, they should call 911.

The City’s website homepage features a link to the Virginia Department of Health’s primary information resources on the Coronavirus.

Share this shortcut to reach the VDH Coronavirus website: www.charlottesville.org/coronavirus

Mental Health Resources

New resources are available from the Community Mental Health & Wellness Coalition: helphappenshere.org/coronavirus/

