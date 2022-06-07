augusta free press news

Charlottesville hosting Community Workshop on climate vulnerability

Published Tuesday, Jun. 7, 2022, 9:14 am

CharlottesvilleJoin the conversation on Thursday from 5-7 p.m. for a virtual Community Workshop to discuss the City of Charlottesville’s Climate Vulnerability Assessment.

You are invited to this free workshop, hosted by the city’s Climate Protection Program.

Register in advance of the workshop, and the Zoom link will be sent to your email.

The Climate Vulnerability Assessment assists the community to become more resilient to the top three identified climate hazards:

  1. An increase in the frequency, duration, and intensity of extreme heat
  2. Changing seasonal weather patterns
  3. Increasingly intense storms and flooding

You can learn more about Charlottesville’s Climate Action process by visiting:  charlottesville.gov/climateplan


