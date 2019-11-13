Charlottesville healthcare activists launch ACAHealthRates.com

Published Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, 2:55 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Virginia consumers now have an important tool to save money on their health insurance.

ACAHealthRates.com, launched by the three founders of Charlottesville For Reasonable Health Insurance who led the fight for lower premiums in Virginia, is the first site that allows consumers to see all their plan options, including cheaper plans made available by the passage of SB672, which opened the small group insurance market to self-employed individuals.

“Most people don’t realize that not only are insurance premiums 20 to 30 percent cheaper in the small group market, but that most self-employed individuals now qualify to purchase these plans thanks to last year’s passage of this bill. Small business owners used to have to employ at least one non-family member to qualify for these plans, and that’s no longer the case. A typical family of four can save $300-500 per month.” said Ian Dixon, one of the site’s co-founders.

“We built ACAHealthRates.com to help build awareness of and provide access to this money-saving option. Healthcare.gov doesn’t include small group plans in its plan listings, so unsubsidized consumers run the risk of overpaying if they don’t consider these plans,” Dixon said.

ACAHealthRates.com allows consumers to view all available plans in their locality — both individual and small group. The site also takes users through a qualification questionnaire to see if they qualify for a small group plan.

All plans listed on the site are ACA-Compliant plans meaning they include the 10 Essential Health Benefits mandated by the Affordable Care Act, as well as other protections like guaranteed coverage for pre-existing conditions, free preventative care, no coverage limits and capped out of pocket expenses.

Related

Comments