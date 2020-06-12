Charlottesville fire chief resigns: City names Emily Pelliccia as interim chief

Charlottesville Fire Chief Andrew Baxter resigned from his position on Thursday, citing issues with funding for new positions.

City Manager Tarron Richardson named Emily Pelliccia as interim fire chief effective immediately.

“I thank Chief Baxter for his dedicated service to our community,” said Richardson. “On behalf of the city, we wish Chief Baxter well in his future endeavors. The city will immediately start a national recruitment effort for our next chief, and I am grateful that Emily Pelliccia will serve in this interim capacity. ”

Pelliccia, a Charlottesville native and long-time resident of Belmont, joined the Charlottesville Fire Department in 1994. During her career of over 25+ years she has served in almost every capacity within the department, and had been deputy chief since 2014.

Pelliccia has a bachelor’s degree in emergency management and is currently in a master’s program in homeland security at the Naval Postgraduate School.

“I care deeply about this community and am honored to serve in this capacity during this transition period,” said Pelliccia. “I look forward to continuing to work closely with our regional public safety partners as we navigate these uncertain times. I am grateful to work with such skilled and compassionate servant leaders and for a community that is both thoughtful and engaged in a meaningful way.”

