Charlottesville extends City Hall closure: COVID-19 update

The City of Charlottesville is extending the closure of City Hall to the public for at least the next two weeks.

While City Hall is closed and only essential employees are at the office, key staff remains available, many from their home offices via telephone and email, to ensure business continues to the greatest degree possible.

This staffing plan will be be reevaluated on or before Sunday, April 26. Notice will be made to the public if this schedule should change.

The public is encouraged to use all available online and telephonic options for conducting business at City Hall. This includes using our payment drop boxes on both sides of City Hall and the drive through drop box located between the City Hall Annex and the Key Recreation Center.

Neighborhood Development Services

The Neighborhood Development Services team has published a new Frequently Asked Questions document outlining the process for continued review of development applications and permit requests. This document contains all the contact information needed to most efficiently engage staff.

Charlottesville Area Transit

On Saturday, April 11, CAT will implement its “Lifeline” reduced service schedule. The new Lifeline schedule will provide service once every 60 minutes on the majority of CAT routes. The new schedule will ensure that passengers who rely on CAT for their essential travels will not be disconnected.

Route 4 during AM peak, and routes 2, 5, 7, and the Trolley will continue to have better than 60-minute service, connecting essential workers to medical facilities and hospitals.

CAT is reducing its service schedule to ensure the safety of their employees and passengers, while continuing to provide the community with essential trips.

The new schedules can be found on the CAT homepage.

Park Facilities

In-person gatherings of 10 or more people, parking areas at the following City parks shall remain closed: Pen Park, McIntire Park, Tonsler Park, and Washington Park.

If the City observes too many visitors at a particular park which precludes safe social distancing, officials will follow a process to close the park entirely.

The City’s goal is to balance public safety with public health. The City is sensitive to the needs of the community and has implemented an educational and informational approach that supports the governor’s executive orders. This includes informing the community that unnecessary person-to-person contact increases the risk of transmission and community spread. These measures are being taken to mitigate negative, public health outcomes associated with COVID-19.

