Charlottesville Department of Utilities offers $200 attic insulation rebate

The Charlottesville Department of Utilities is now offering a new $200 attic insulation rebate to city residents.

Utilities currently provides a variety of home energy conservation resources that help improve a home’s energy efficiency and reduce utility bills, and this $200 attic insulation rebate complements these existing offers.

Upgrading the insulation in a home’s attic is one of the most cost effective ways for residents to increase comfort, improve their home’s energy efficiency, and lower heating and cooling bills.

The U.S. Department of Energy estimates that as much as 85% of the conditioned air in a home is lost through the attic, and that upgrading the insulation can lower heating and cooling costs by 10 to 50%.

More than 21,000 homes in the Charlottesville area were built before 1970, the first year Virginia implemented code requirements for insulation. Many of these homes may be under-insulated, and may be good candidates for attic insulation improvement.

Requirements for the attic insulation rebate include:

Customer must be the home/rental property owner, and in good credit standing with the City of Charlottesville

Must use natural gas as primary source of home heating (natural gas fireplaces do not qualify)

Available to existing single-family homes only; garages or new construction do not qualify

The R-value of the existing attic insulation of the home must by R-30 or less, and the ending R-value must be R-38 or greater

Valid for attic insulation installed after July 1, 2020

Attic insulation must be installed by a licensed contractor

Only one attic insulation rebate per property address

Dealers/Contractors are not eligible to receive their customer’s rebate

For more information and a detailed explanation of requirements for the attic insulation rebate, as well as information on other rebates and energy conservation resources provided by the Charlottesville Department of Utilities, visit www.charlottesville.gov/utilities or call 434-970-3812.

