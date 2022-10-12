Menu
charlottesville continues to seek feedback on climate action plan
Charlottesville continues to seek feedback on Climate Action Plan

Crystal Graham
Last updated:

Charlottesville Acting on Climate TogetherThe City of Charlottesville’s climate program staff presented the Charlottesville Climate Action Plan at a City Council work session on Oct. 3.

The plan is a framework for how the city can reach its goal of carbon neutrality by 2050.

The next step is for city staff to meet with city boards and commissions to discuss the next steps and continues to get feedback and involvement from the community.

Community members are invited to share their feedback through Nov. 9.

Office hour sessions have been established to discuss the plan:

Oct. 19, 9-10am (virtual via ZOOM)

Oct. 24, Noon-1PM (in person at City Space – directions)

Oct. 26, Noon -1PM (virtual via ZOOM)

Oct. 27, 4-6PM (in person at City Space – directions)

The Climate Action Plan document can be accessed here.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

