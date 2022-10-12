charlottesville continues to seek feedback on climate action plan

The City of Charlottesville’s climate program staff presented the Charlottesville Climate Action Plan at a City Council work session on Oct. 3.

The plan is a framework for how the city can reach its goal of carbon neutrality by 2050.

The next step is for city staff to meet with city boards and commissions to discuss the next steps and continues to get feedback and involvement from the community.

Community members are invited to share their feedback through Nov. 9.

Office hour sessions have been established to discuss the plan:

Oct. 19, 9-10am (virtual via ZOOM)

Oct. 24, Noon-1PM (in person at City Space – directions)

Oct. 26, Noon -1PM (virtual via ZOOM)

Oct. 27, 4-6PM (in person at City Space – directions)

The Climate Action Plan document can be accessed here.