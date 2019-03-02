Charlottesville community invited to meet city manager candidates

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

Charlottesville City Council will interview three candidates for the city’s next city manager on Wednesday, March 6. The public is invited to observe each interview at the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center and to meet the candidates afterwards during an open house opportunity.

LOCATION

Jefferson School African American Heritage Center

233 4th St NW, Charlottesville, VA 22903

SCHEDULE

City Council Interviews (:35 minutes each) – 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. – The public is invited to observe in the Jefferson School Auditorium.

Meet and Greet for public with candidates – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

City Council gave serious consideration to seven of the 37 applicants and interviewed four candidates on February 20, 2019. Three finalists have been invited back for a public process. In addition to the public interviews by Council and community Meet & Greet, finalists will also be meeting with staff and community panels during March 6-7.

The names and resumes of the three finalists will be shared with the public on Tuesday, March 5, 2019.

Related Content

Shop Google