Charlottesville city offices opening at noon on Monday

City of Charlottesville government offices will open at noon on Monday.

Employees are advised to exercise caution when traveling. If you find it difficult to navigate roadways, contact your supervisor.

LeadTeam are encouraged to support remote operations for staff experiencing challenges getting to the office.

The employee weather line (434) 970-3399 has been updated with this information.

Charlottesville Circuit Court & Clerk’s Office will open at 10 a.m. on Monday.

