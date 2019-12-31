Charlottesville city offices closed for New Year’s
Charlottesville city offices will be closed Wednesday for New Year’s.
On Wednesday, Charlottesville Area Transit (CAT) Service will operate Sunday Level Service. (ONLY the Free Trolley, Route 2, Route 9, and Route 12)
Curbside trash and recycling will not be collected Wednesday. These services will resume on Thursday and continue a day behind through the rest of the week, including Saturday.
City offices will reopen Thursday.
