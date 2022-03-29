Charlottesville City Market set to open for 2022 season on Saturday

The popular City Market will kick off its 2022 season on Saturday, April 2 in Downtown Charlottesville.

The City Market, open from 8 a.m. to 12 noon, features over 100 local vendors that sell a variety of fresh seasonal fruits and veggies, locally raised meats, handmade crafts, homemade baked goods, and authentic cultural foods.

Come see everything the City Market has to offer, located downtown at 100 Water Street. Parking is available directly across from the market at the Water Street parking garage with the first hour free.

For more information about the City Market, visit www.charlottesville.gov/citymarket or contact market management at citymarket@charlottesville.gov.

