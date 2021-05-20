Charlottesville city manager fills key leadership roles, including first woman as city attorney

Published Thursday, May. 20, 2021, 2:02 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Charlottesville City Manager Chip Boyles announces several appointments filling key leadership roles on city staff including city attorney, two deputy city managers, and director of social services.

“I am very pleased to say that national searches to fill key leadership positions within the City have resulted in one of the most diverse leadership teams in the City’s history and a team that take us well into the future,” said City Manager Chip Boyles.

City Attorney

Chief Deputy Attorney Lisa Robertson has been selected to serve as City Attorney.

“While it is historic that Ms. Robertson will serve as our first female City Attorney, her appointment reflects her unique qualifications and her exceptional 20-year record of accomplishments in service of our City,” said Boyles.

On Nov. 6, 2020, Robertson presented the city’s legal arguments in Payne v. Charlottesville before the Virginia Supreme Court. In the case, the Supreme Court delivered an opinion upholding the legality of City Council’s 2017 resolutions announcing its intention to remove statues of Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson from City parks.

“She has labored extensively over the past four years on the statues case, and I am thrilled she won all of us this victory in the highest court in Virginia,” added Boyles. “The city is very fortunate to have Ms. Robertson leading this office.”

Robertson has also worked as an attorney in private practice and as a county administrator in another Virginia locality.

Robertson holds a B.A. in International Studies from the College of William and Mary, and a J.D. from the University of Richmond School of Law.

Deputy City Manager of Operations

Sam Sanders has been appointed Deputy City Manager of Operations.

Over the past 15 years, Sanders has served as the executive director of the Mid City Redevelopment Alliance, a community revitalization nonprofit in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He also served as the organization’s Home Ownership Center manager for three years.

Sanders holds a B.A. in English from Christopher Newport University and an M.A. in Public Administration from Troy University.

Sanders will report to Boyles and he will start his service in the City of Charlottesville July 12.

Deputy City Manager for Racial Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion

The city previously announced the hiring of Ashley Marshall as Deputy City Manager for Racial Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion. Marshall started in her newly created position on May 10, where she oversees a portfolio that includes the city’s new Office of REDI, the Human Services and Social Services Departments, as well as the staff of the Police Civilian Review Board and the Office of Human Rights.

Director of Social Services

Sue Moffett has been promoted and appointed Director of Social Services. Moffett has worked for the City’s Social Services Department for the past 27 years and as assistant director in the department since 2011. She succeeds Diane Kuknyo who retired earlier this year.

Moffett holds a B.A. in history from the University of Virginia and an M.A. in Public Administration from James Madison University.

Related

Comments