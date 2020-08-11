Charlottesville City Hall offices closed on Wednesday
City Manager Tarron Richardson has announced the closure of Charlottesville City Hall on Wednesday for a time of reflection and remembrance of Aug.12, 2017.
City offices will return to partially open status on Thursday. During the COVID-19 pandemic, visits to some departments are by appointment only.
Review the departmental status updates on the City’s Coronavirus web page.
