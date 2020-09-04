Charlottesville City Council seeks input on Strategic Plan update

Published Friday, Sep. 4, 2020, 12:17 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Charlottesville City Council is updating the city’s Strategic Plan, and is now collecting public feedback on the next Strategic Plan, which will be updated during September and October.

City Council establishes the strategic direction of the organization and aligns its decision and policymaking process with the Strategic Plan. The city manager evaluates the performance of each department against their specific objectives, performance measures, and initiatives.

The FY 2018-2020 Strategic Plan is available for review on the city’s website www.charlottesville.gov/strategicplan. Council will use this plan as a starting point for its work.

The public is encouraged to provide feedback on the existing vision, mission, and goals as well as to share new ideas for Council’s consideration.

Comments may be submitted at any time via email to StrategicPlan@charlottesville.gov. Public comments will also be received at five virtual meetings.

Registration information for the virtual meetings is available at www.charlottesville.gov/zoom.

Strategic Plan Meeting Schedule

Related

Comments