Charlottesville City Council seeks honorary street naming proposals

Charlottesville City Council has set Aug. 31 as the deadline for receiving applications to designate honorary street names during the 2020 calendar year.

Since 2011, 11 city streets been given honorary names recognizing prominent residents and Charlottesville’s Sister Cities.

An ad-hoc committee of Council and staff will review applications and make recommendations to Council at its October 19, 2020 meeting.

Honorary street names are restricted to:

Individuals

Organizations

Entities

Events of local significance to Charlottesville

The Request for Honorary Street Name Designation application can be downloaded and sent to the Clerk of Council by US mail or by email to clerk@charlottesville.gov.

Applications must be received or postmarked by Aug. 31.

