Charlottesville City Council adopts city budget, sets 2021 tax rates

Published Wednesday, Apr. 14, 2021, 10:14 am

Charlottesville City Council voted Tuesday to approve a fiscal year 2022 general fund budget, capital improvement program and set 2021 tax rates.

The total general fund budget of $192,212,843 represents a 0.53 percent increase from the FY 2021 budget. The five-year capital improvement program includes $27,611,913 in investments for the next fiscal year.

Key facts about the city’s FY22 budget

This budget keeps the city’s real estate tax rate at 95 cents per 100 dollars of assessed value. The revenue increase for real estate, based on the current rate of 95 cents per 100 dollars assessed value, is $1.9 million in new revenue over FY 2021.

This budget keeps the meals tax rate at 6 percent and the lodging tax rate at 8 percent.

Employees receive a 2 percent cost of living adjustment ($1,060,000) and the living wage will remain at $15.00 per hour.

The budget supports Strategic Plan priorities that include the following:

Affordable housing

This budget includes $6.5M in FY 2022, and over $38.5M in the five-year capital program for several affordable housing initiatives, including redevelopment of public housing sites, housing rehabilitation, supplemental rental assistance and Friendship Court redevelopment.

$965,000 in funding is budgeted for the Charlottesville Housing Affordability Program that will provide relief for households with income $55,000 or less and an assessed value of $375,000 or less.

$423,488 in additional funding has been added for Tax Relief for Elderly and Disabled programs.

Racial equity, diversity, inclusion

Provides funding in FY 2022 for the city’s first deputy city manager for racial equity, diversity, inclusion who will oversee a portfolio that includes the Human Services and Social Services departments, as well as the staff of the Police Civilian Review Board and the Office of Human Rights.

Workforce development and economic development

The FY 2022 Budget continues to invest in the various programs that support both of these priorities, including the Downtown Job Center, Growing Opportunities workforce development programs, and work done by staff to encourage entrepreneurship, maintain healthy businesses and assist with pandemic recovery.

City schools

This budget continues a very strong commitment to the city schools. At the School Board’s request, no new dollars are being allocated for operations. Any operational increases are being offset by one-time use of Federal CARES funds, which have been received directly by Charlottesville City Schools.

In addition, the FY 2022 -2026 five-year capital improvements plan includes $50 million in FY 2025 as a placeholder for funding the school reconfiguration project. City Council and the Charlottesville City School Board will be working together to finalize the scope and plans for the project.

Outside and nonprofit agencies

The Vibrant Community Fund process adopted six broad funding priority areas: Education and Youth; Jobs and Wages; Community and Public Safety; Affordable Housing; Equity; and Health. Outside and Nonprofit Agencies will receive $2,413,673 in funding in FY 2022.

The city’s budget can be accessed online on the city’s website at www.charlottesville.gov/budget.

