Charlottesville City Assessor’s Office completes 2021 reassessment
The Charlottesville City Assessor’s Office has completed the 2021 reassessment. Of the 15,148 taxable properties, residential parcels increased by an average of 4.2 percent. Commercial properties (including apartments, retail, office, industrial, vacant land) decreased by an average of 0.19 percent.
When residential, commercial, new construction are averaged together taxable properties in the city increased by 3.3 percent in 2020.
2021 reassessment highlights
Residential properties
- Assessments for existing residential property increased in value by 4.2 percent
- 82.31 percent of residential assessments increased in value, 4.77 percent declined, and 12.92 percent did not change
Commercial properties
- Assessments for existing commercial property decreased in value by 0.19 percent
- 64.31 percent of commercial assessments increased in value, 14.31 percent declined, and 21.38 percent did not change
- Combined existing residential and commercial property increased in value by 2.3 percent
- New construction value included for 2021 is 0.99 percent
- When new construction and reclassifications are added to the value of the existing property, the total value of property in the city increased by 3.3 percent
Reassessment notices have been mailed to property owners. General FAQ’s about the City Assessor’s Office and assessment process can be found at www.charlottesville.gov/assessor.
The City Assessor’s Office can be contacted via telephone at 434-970-3136, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.