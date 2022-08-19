Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival offers series of concerts Sept. 8-18
The Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival, which draws outstanding musicians from North America and abroad every September, will celebrate its 23rd season with a series of concerts from Sept. 8-18.
Three of the concerts will be held at The Paramount Theater: two ticketed concerts on Thursday, Sept. 8 and Thursday, Sept. 15 at 7:30 p.m., and a free lunchtime concert open to the public on Friday, Sept. 9 at 12:30 p.m.
Concerts will also be offered on Sunday, Sept. 11, and Sunday, Sept. 18, at 3 p.m. at Old Cabell Hall at the University of Virginia.
The festival includes:
- Thursday, Sept. 8: Timeless works by Mendelssohn and Shostakovich for piano and strings, plus a contemporary work by Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Caroline Shaw. (The Paramount Theater)
- Friday, Sept. 9: Annual free lunchtime community concert, sponsored by the Bama Works Fund of the Dave Matthews Band. The program of short works and movements from masterpieces is suitable for ages 6 and up. (The Paramount Theater)
- Sunday, Sept. 11: Works by Shostakovich, Thorvaldsdottir and Mendelssohn. (Old Cabell Hall)
- Thursday, Sept. 15: Flute, strings, and percussion come together in a program of two well-loved Mozart quartets alongside varied contemporary works by Paul Lansky, Kaija Saariaho, and Brazilian composer André Mehmari. (The Paramount Theater)
- Sunday, Sept. 18: Works by Bach, Munn, Akiho, Reich and Mozart. (Old Cabell Hall)
The Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival is presented by The Virginia Chamber Music Foundation, a non-profit arts organization.
To view program details for the complete concert series and other festival events, visit the festival website at cvillechambermusic.org/programs.