Charlottesville business to hold hiring event to find 20 new workers

Home Instead is hiring 20 permanent part-time and full-time positions to serve Charlottesville and surrounding communities.

News around the need for workers has been constant throughout the pandemic. The home care industry has felt this need, and with the global population of people aged 65 and older projected to more than double, from 703 million to 1.5 billion by 2050, there is a surge in demand for professional caregivers, as many older adults choose to age at home.

The local Home Instead office is hosting a hiring event on Wednesday, Feb. 16 The event will be held at the office at 400 10th Street NE, Charlottesville, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Applicants will be able to participate in interviews during the event and learn more about career opportunities with Home Instead.

Appropriate pandemic-related safety measures will be in place.

For more information about career opportunities at Home Instead, visit homeinstead.com/home-care-jobs.