Charlottesville: Bridge rehab resumes this weekend on I-64

VDOT contractor Curtis Contracting, Inc. of West Point will resume rehabilitation work on the westbound Interstate 64 bridge over Route 20 at exit 121 in Charlottesville.

Extended lane closures are scheduled on westbound I-64 from 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25 until 6 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, weather permitting.

Westbound I-64 will be reduced to one lane at the bridge over Route 20. The entrance ramp from northbound Route 20 to westbound I-64 will also be closed. Brief traffic stops may occur on Route 20 while the hydro demolition is in progress.

Drivers are urged to plan an alternate route if traveling this weekend. Significant delays are expected especially during peak travel periods.

The work involves hydro demolition of the bridge deck and application of a latex overlay to extend the service life of the bridge and provide a smoother ride for motorists. Hydro demolition involves using high-pressure water jets to remove deteriorated concrete to create a better bonding surface for the overlay.

Under the same $2,505,565 construction contract, the contractor will also perform maintenance work on the eastbound I-64 bridge over Route 29. The contractor completed work on the eastbound I-64 bridge over Route 20 in early October. Construction on all three bridges will be complete by May 2020. All lane closures will be announced. Visit the project web page for more information: http://www.virginiadot.org/projects/culpeper/i64bridges.asp

