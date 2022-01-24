Charlottesville Ballet’s “A Fairy Tale Gathering” coming to The Paramount Theater

The Paramount Theater welcomes Charlottesville Ballet to the stage for their production of A Fairy Tale Gathering on Sunday, March 20 at 4 p.m.

A Fairy Tale Gathering is an original narrated ballet by Co-Director Emily Hartka that’s specially designed for children and their families! The 45-minute interactive production features Charlottesville Ballet’s professional company artists and a cast of local students playing whimsical friends who join Fairy Godmother for an enchanting afternoon tea party.

Meet Cinderella as she dreams of the ball. Help the Prince wake up his Sleeping Beauty. Look for Snow White, Little Red Riding Hood, the Sugar Plum Fairy, and other famous fairy tale princesses in this perfect introduction to the magic of dance!

This performance is made possible in part by a grant from the Virginia Commission for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Tickets for this event are on sale now to the general public on Friday, Jan. 28 at 10 a.m. Tickets may be reserved online at www.theparamount.net or in person at the Box Office Monday – Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and one hour before each event. Tickets may also be purchased by phone during Box Office hours by calling 434.979.1333.