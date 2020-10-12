Charlottesville Area Association of REALTORS® signs data share agreement with Bright MLS

The Charlottesville Area Association of REALTORS® and Bright MLS announced the signing of a data share agreement between the two organizations.

This data share agreement will allow CAAR MLS subscribers to gain current and historical property information from five neighboring areas: Culpeper, Madison, Orange, Page, and Spotsylvania. In exchange, Bright MLS subscribers will access the same information from the CAAR footprint: Albemarle, City of Charlottesville, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, and Nelson.

“As a result of this new development, REALTORS® in the Greater Charlottesville area will gain additional data analysis to better assist clients in making the best real estate decision possible,” said CAAR President Tom Woolfolk.

“Bright MLS is thrilled to partner with our CAAR neighbors and the real estate professionals of the Greater Charlottesville Area,” said Brian Donnellan, president and CEO of Bright MLS. “This data share relationship provides a custom solution that will boost the productivity of CAAR members and Bright Subscribers as they serve consumers in the Commonwealth of Virginia.”

While details of the data share agreement are in planning, the tentative implementation date is late Q1-2021.

