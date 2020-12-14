 

Charlottesville Area Association of REALTORS® installs 2021 board, officers

Published Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, 5:04 pm

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Charlottesville Area Association of REALTORSThe Charlottesville Area Association of REALTORS® announced the installation of 2021 president Quinton Beckham during a hybrid in-person/virtual ceremony last week.

Beckham is a REALTOR® and the owner principal of Keller Williams Realty – Charlottesville. He has been an active member in CAAR since 2012 – volunteering on various master groups, committees, and councils since 2014.

Before his real estate career, Beckham was in the healthcare service industry for more than 20 years.

In addition to Beckham’s installation, the following officers and directors were also installed:

Officers

  • President-Elect: Pam Dent, Gayle Harvey Real Estate, Inc.
  • Treasurer: John Seidler, Real Estate III – West
  • Immediate Past President: Tom Woolfolk, Keller Williams Alliance – Charlottesville

Directors

Rives Bailey, Montague Miller & Co. – WestfieldGeorgia Lindsey, Nest Realty Group
Rachel Burns, RE/MAX Realty Specialists- CharlottesvilleAaron Manis, Sloan Manis Real Est. Partners
Anne Burroughs, Nest Realty GroupTom Pace, Long & Foster – Glenmore
Rachel Foster, Long & Foster – Old IvyGinger Slavic, Long & Foster – Old Ivy
S. Lisa Herndon, Keller Williams Alliance – CharlottesvilleKeith Smith, Keller Williams Alliance – Charlottesville

augusta free press news
augusta free press news
augusta free press news
 

Comments