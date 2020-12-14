Charlottesville Area Association of REALTORS® installs 2021 board, officers

The Charlottesville Area Association of REALTORS® announced the installation of 2021 president Quinton Beckham during a hybrid in-person/virtual ceremony last week.

Beckham is a REALTOR® and the owner principal of Keller Williams Realty – Charlottesville. He has been an active member in CAAR since 2012 – volunteering on various master groups, committees, and councils since 2014.

Before his real estate career, Beckham was in the healthcare service industry for more than 20 years.

In addition to Beckham’s installation, the following officers and directors were also installed:

Officers

President-Elect: Pam Dent, Gayle Harvey Real Estate, Inc.

Pam Dent, Gayle Harvey Real Estate, Inc. Treasurer: John Seidler, Real Estate III – West

John Seidler, Real Estate III – West Immediate Past President: Tom Woolfolk, Keller Williams Alliance – Charlottesville

Directors

Rives Bailey, Montague Miller & Co. – Westfield Georgia Lindsey, Nest Realty Group Rachel Burns, RE/MAX Realty Specialists- Charlottesville Aaron Manis, Sloan Manis Real Est. Partners Anne Burroughs, Nest Realty Group Tom Pace, Long & Foster – Glenmore Rachel Foster, Long & Foster – Old Ivy Ginger Slavic, Long & Foster – Old Ivy S. Lisa Herndon, Keller Williams Alliance – Charlottesville Keith Smith, Keller Williams Alliance – Charlottesville

