Charlottesville announces new HR, human services directors, deputy communications chief

The City of Charlottesville has named Mary Ann Hardie as the director of human resources, Misty Graves as the director of human services, and David Dillehunt as the deputy director of communications and public engagement.

Hardie brings over 17 years of HR experience to the city, most recently serving as the human resources director for Lacey, Wash. She worked for nearly 15 years in Edmonds, Wash, serving for three years as their human resources director.

Hardie received a BS in business administration from City University with an HR emphasis, and a master’s in human resources management from Troy University. She holds certifications with the Society for Human Resources Management, SHRM-SCP and HRCI-SPHR. She is an active member of IPMA-HR, NPELRA and SHRM.

Hardie looks forward to being a part of Charlottesville.

“Love the beautiful outdoors. Enjoy archery, running and kayaking. Love the hospitality and diversity here, and have really enjoyed the refreshingly sunny weather and the lack of gridlock traffic,” she says.

Hardie will begin working for the city on May 16th.

Graves has served for 16 years in Charlottesville’s Department of Human Services including positions in direct service, program supervision, deputy director, and most recently as the interim director.

Prior to coming to Charlottesville, she served for two years with the AmeriCorps NCCC Program where she cemented her passion for public service. Graves graduated from James Madison University with a bachelor’s in communications studies with a public relations concentration.

“I am humbled by the opportunity to build on the existing work of the Department,” says Graves. “Our department is comprised of dedicated staff that are committed to creating a more equitable and just community so all of our residents may thrive, and it’s my honor to work alongside them.”

Dillehunt joined the Charlottesville Office of Communications as a consultant in November 2005, served as a communications specialist from 2008 to 2019, and was most recently the multimedia services manager.

He oversees the city’s Public, Education, and Government stations and the Charlottesville Community Media Center, and serves as a media liaison. He is a two-time Regional Emmy Award nominee, receiving nods in 2013 and 2021 for his work with the city.

Dillehunt holds a BA in communication from SNHU and graduated from CATEC in 2003 with certification in multimedia production. He began producing content for CPA-TV in the fall of 1998 as a rising freshman at Albemarle High School.

“We have an amazing community and I am grateful for this opportunity to continue serving our citizens,” says Dillehunt.

