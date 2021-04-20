Charlottesville aligns COVID-19 public health orders with state orders

Charlottesville City Council voted Monday to approve the repeal of the city’s local COVID-19 ordinance originally enacted July 27, 2020.

From July 2020 to the present, City Council modified the ordinance on several occasions to more closely conform with Gov. Ralph Northam’s executive orders. In repealing its local ordinance, City Council made clear the change was to limit confusion for the public as to which guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are in effect within the city.

This action is consistent in almost all areas with adjustments recently made by Albemarle County.

The repeal of the local ordinance aligns the City of Charlottesville with Virginia Executive Order 72 and the state’s Forward Virginia: Phase Three Guidelines.

While subject to change, the City of Charlottesville does not anticipate returning City Hall to normal operating status before Labor Day, September 6, 2021.

The offices of the Treasurer and Commissioner of Revenue will continue to schedule in-person appointments at City Hall for in-person services related to taxes and fees and for DMV Select services (drivers’ licenses and ID services are not available at this location). In addition, Neighborhood Development Services has recently added a second drop-off day each week to receive plans and permit applications.

The Parks & Recreation Department has begun implementing a phased re-opening plan for some facilities and programs, and the Voter Registration & Elections Office is open for business. City Hall and other City operations will continue to phase in additional in-person services as health conditions allow.

While much of City Hall remains closed to the public and limited, essential employees are at the office, all key staff are teleworking and remain available during regular business hours, via telephone, email and other virtual platforms, to ensure business continues as smoothly as possible.

In addition to the appointment options described above, the public is encouraged to use all available online and telephonic options for conducting business at City Hall. This includes using the payment drop boxes on both sides of City Hall and the drive through drop box located between the City Hall Annex and the Key Recreation Center.

