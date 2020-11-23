Charlottesville, Albemarle residents encouraged to sign up for CodeRed alerts

The Regional Charlottesville-UVA-Albemarle Office of Emergency Management is encouraging local residents to sign up for the CodeRed emergency notification system.

CodeRed alerts are a free service intended to help keep residents informed about emergencies that immediately impact safety to residents and property. With this system, local public safety agencies have the ability to send alerts via phone calls, texts, and emails for those who are signed up.

To register for this service, visit www.communityemergency.org or text to enroll by texting BEALERT to 99411 and follow the link to the registration website.

The emergency alert system is GPS-based, so you can register both your home and place of work if they fall within the city or county boundaries.

If you need assistance registering or have any questions regarding the service, call (434)-971-1263.

