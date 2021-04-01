Charlottesville-Albemarle County public preschool programs registering for next school year

The Charlottesville-Albemarle area early intervention and public preschool programs are currently accepting applications for the 2021-2022 school year.

A joint application for Bright Stars, Charlottesville City Preschool, and MACAA Head Start can be found at Go2Grow.com, a website dedicated to helping local families find public and private preschool options in our area.

Enrollment space in each of these public preschool programs is limited; early application is recommended. These programs offer a comprehensive experience for children and their families by providing a high-quality preschool experience and family support.

Families who live in Albemarle County and have a child who will be 4 years old by Sept. 30 may be eligible to enroll in Bright Stars and/or MACAA Head Start. MACAA Head Start also accepts children who will be 3 years old by Sept. 30.

The Albemarle County Bright Stars Program serves 191 4-year-old children at Agnor-Hurt Elementary, Cale Elementary, Greer Elementary, Red Hill Elementary, Scottsville Elementary, Stone-Robinson Elementary and Woodbrook Elementary. Families living within the Stony Point Elementary school district may participate at Stone-Robinson Elementary.

Those who live within the Charlottesville city limits and have a child who will be 3 or 4 years old by Sept. 30 may be eligible to enroll in the Charlottesville City Preschool Program and/or MACAA Head Start.

The Charlottesville City Preschool Program strives to accommodate children in all six city elementary schools, Burnley-Moran Elementary, Clark Elementary, Greenbrier Elementary, Jackson-Via Elementary, Johnson Elementary and Venable Elementary.

Every effort is made to place every child who is eligible and to provide transportation. Currently, the Charlottesville City Preschool Program is able to serve 172 4-year-olds and 60 3-year-olds.

The MACAA Head Start Program currently serves three- and four-year-olds at MACAA’s Park Street location as well as at Agnor-Hurt Elementary, Crozet Elementary, Greer Elementary and Hollymead Elementary.

