Charlotte Knights edge Norfolk Tides, 6-5

Published Monday, Jul. 29, 2019, 10:44 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

DJ Stewart and Ryan Mountcastle each had three hits to help pace Norfolk’s 14-hit attack, but the Charlotte Knights edged the Tides 6-5 Monday night at Harbor Park.

Stewart and Mountcastle were two of five Tides batters to register multiple hits in the game, as Norfolk out-hit the Knights 14-5. Only one of Norfolk’s hits went for extra-bases, however, a sixth inning double by Stewart. Four of Charlotte’s five hits went for extra-bases, including a pair of home runs.

Mountcastle’s three-hit night extended his hitting streak to 13 games, matching a previous career-high that he set in 2018 with Double-A Bowie. Over his current 13-game run, the 22-year-old has batted .446 (25-56) with three home runs, eight doubles, 13 RBI and eight multi-hit contests. Monday’s three-hit performance also upped his league-leading hit total to 128.

Norfolk starter Luis Ysla did not factor in the decision after allowing four runs on three hits over four innings of work. Ysla did not allow a run over his first two innings, but the Knights put together back-to-back two-run innings in the third and fourth frames to chase him from the contest. Ysla struck out four and walked four, with the big blow against him being a two-run homer by former Orioles farmhand Yermin Mercedes in the fourth inning.

Daniel Palka gave the Knights the lead in the fifth inning with a solo homer off of Hunter Harvey, but Mountcastle plated Stewart with an RBI single in the sixth inning to knot the score at 5-5. The Knights claimed the lead for good one inning later on a sacrifice fly by Alcides Escobar off of Tanner Scott (3-3).

Mason Williams and Zach Vincej each had two hits and an RBI in the setback, while Austin Wynns added a two-run single during a four-run first inning. Williams has now hit safely in 14 straight home contests and 32 of his last 38 games.

The Tides and Knights will conclude their brief two-game set on Tuesday night at Harbor Park, with first pitch set for 7:05. There will be a special appearance by Orioles legends Dennis Martinez and Al Bumbry at Tuesday’s game, with the duo scheduled to meet fans on the Harbor Park concourse.

