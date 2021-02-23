Charlotte Clymer to present an endowed lecture at Bridgewater College

Published Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, 5:08 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Charlotte Clymer, a former press secretary for rapid response at the Human Rights Campaign, will present a virtual lecture at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 11, as part of Bridgewater College’s endowed lecture series.

The Zoom lecture is free and open to the public.

The Human Rights Campaign is the nation’s largest civil rights organization dedicated to advancing lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) equality. Clymer’s day-to-day work involved running the organization’s messaging in response to the White House and federal policy.

Clymer serves on the D.C. Commission on Persons with Disabilities, the board for the Center for Law and Military Policy, the Military and Veterans Advisory Council for OutServe-SLDN (Servicemembers Legal Defense Network) and the advisory councils for Running Start and the Lone Star Parity Project, organizations working toward gender parity in elected office.

She is a political partner in the class of 2019 at the Truman National Security Project, which works to bring together leaders with national security backgrounds to deliver concrete solutions to pressing global challenges for leaders at the local, state and national levels.

She has been quoted by The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Boston Globe, The Guardian, Time and Newsweek. Her work has been published in The Washington Post, NBC News, and GQ, the Independent, Quartz and Dame magazines.

She is a graduate of Georgetown University, and a 2019 40 Under 40 Queer Women of Washington, D.C., honoree. She also was named a 2020 40 Under 40 honoree by Fortune magazine.

Clymer is a Texan, military veteran and proud transgender woman, based in Washington, D.C.

This endowed lecture is sponsored by the Harold H. Hersch Education Fund and the Harry W. and Ina Mason Shank Peace Studies Fund. To register for the event, please use the following link: www.bridgewater.edu/clymer .

Bridgewater College is a private, four-year liberal arts college located in the Central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. Founded in 1880, it was the state’s first private, coeducational college. Today, Bridgewater College is home to 1,600 students.

Related

Comments