Charles Snowden named Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the Week
The Walter Camp Football Foundation has announced that UVA junior linebacker Charles Snowden been named its National Defensive Player of the Week.
Snowden (Jr., Silver Spring, Md.) recorded a career-best 15 tackles, including 3.5 for losses and two sacks to lead No. 21 Virginia over Old Dominion, 28-17. Snowden and the UVA defense limited ODU to 46 yards of total offense in the second half. UVA is 4-0 to start a season for the first time since 2004.
Snowden is the fifth Virginia player to earn Walter Camp National Player of the Week honors since 2004, and the first since safety Juan Thornhill Oct. 14, 2018.
