Charles Snowden named ACC Linebacker of the Week

UVA linebacker Charles Snowden has been named the ACC Linebacker of the Week for games played through Sept. 22. It is Snowden’s first weekly honor of the season and second of his career.

Snowden (Jr., Silver Spring, Md.) recorded a career-best 15 tackles, including 3.5 for losses and two sacks to lead No. 21 Virginia over Old Dominion, 28-17. Snowden and the UVA defense limited ODU to 46 yards of total offense in the second half. UVA is 4-0 to start a season for the first time since 2004.

Snowden also was named the Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the Week for his efforts against Old Dominion.