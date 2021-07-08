Chang named ASUN Male Student-Athlete of the Year

Published Thursday, Jul. 8, 2021, 4:02 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Liberty’s Ervin Chang has once again been honored for his excellence in the classroom, garnering a top end of the year award from the ASUN Conference.

Chang has been named the 2021 ASUN Male Student-Athlete of the Year award winner, earning the honor for the second time in his Liberty career. He was also the award recipient following the 2018-19 season.

The native of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia is a three-time member of the ASUN Conference All-Academic team (2019, 2020 and 2021) and has twice been named the ASUN Men’s Golf Scholar-Athlete of the Year (2019 and 2021).

During the shortened 2019-20 season, Chang was named to the 2020 GCAA/All-America Scholar team. He is also a three-time GCAA/PING All-Region selection (2018, 2019 and 2021) and was named to the GCAA/PING All-America team (honorable mention).

Chang finished up his Liberty career, last month, having played in 143 career rounds, the third most by any player in program history (Isaiah Logue: 152 [2014-18]; Gabe Lench: 147 [2015-19]). He also finishes his career with a 72.55 stroke average, which ranks fifth best in program history.

In five seasons with the Flames, Chang posted 21 top-20 finishes, which ranks second in school history to Liberty Athletics Hall of Famer Robert Karlsson. He also played in 49 events, posting a par or better score 44.1 percent of the time he stepped on the course (63-of-143).

Chang played a part in Liberty having its best season in program history during the Spring 2021 season. Liberty was consistently ranked inside the top-25 Golfstat national rankings throughout the spring season, reaching a program best No. 13 ranking on April 14.

The Flames finished fifth or better in each of their events leading up to the 2021 NCAA Men’s Golf National Championship. Liberty also captured its first-ever ASUN Championship and sixth conference title in program history (2011, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2021).

The Flames made their 11th NCAA Regional appearance and their ninth at the last 10 Regional events (2003, 2006, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2021).

Liberty made its third appearance in program history at the NCAA Men’s Golf National Championship, finishing in 21st place at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.