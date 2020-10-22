Conner earns Beamer’s No. 25 jersey for Saturday’s game at Wake Forest

Published Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, 7:58 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente announced Thursday that defensive back Chamarri Conner will wear Frank Beamer’s No. 25 jersey on Saturday in Tech’s contest at Wake Forest.

It will mark the second time that the Jacksonville, Fla. native has earned this honor.

Conner leads the Hokies with 29 total tackles on the season including 18 solo stops. He has tallied 1.5 TFL, a pass breakup and a QB hurry and forced a fumble last week against Boston College, one of five takeaways for the Tech defense.

He recorded a career-best 11 tackles in Tech’s 40-14 victory over the Eagles at Lane Stadium.

Related

Comments