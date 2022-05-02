Chaises make great additions for your sofa

Comfortability is an important characteristic of any home. After all, you spend a lot of time there relaxing, and you should be able to do so with ease. One room that gets plenty of traffic is the living room. The furniture in the room should complement your family’s lifestyle while inviting them to sit and stay awhile.

That’s what makes choosing the right sofa so important. It needs to surround your family and guests in comfort and style. It has to be functional and fashionable at the same time. One way to achieve this combination of features is to choose a chaise sofa.

Chaises are not a new idea; in fact, they’ve been providing comfort and style for centuries. In modern times they’ve been found to be the perfect companion for your sofa. Sofa chaises come in a variety of sizes and designs, which means you can find one just right for the mood you want to create in your space. So, how do you go about choosing the perfect one?

It all starts with taking measurements. Get the dimensions of the space and chaise you’re interested in down on paper. Then take a look at the room’s natural traits. Does it have an odd shape? Is there a staircase you need to keep accessible? Which area gets the most natural light? These are aspects to keep in mind as you determine the best placement for the sofa.

The chaises sofa will have a section that is longer than the rest of the sofa, so you want to place it where traffic won’t be obstructed. After finding the best area for the piece, it’s time to decide on a style.

Do you prefer modern or rustic? Are you attracted to industrial or coastal designs? Do you want a formal or casual vibe? These are all questions you need to answer before you begin looking for the perfect chaise sofa.

Consider how the living room is used and who will spend time there. Will you entertain in there often? If so, you probably want to go for a more casual vibe. If it’s going to be a quiet, peaceful space you go to and relax, a formal look wouldn’t be bad. You can cozy up on the chaise with a good book and transport yourself into another world.

Color is another consideration to take into account. It’s another determining factor when it comes to creating the feel of the space. Bold and vibrant colors engage guests and invite them to have lively conversations. Muted neutrals or classic black give the room a more sophisticated feel.

The materials also need to fit in with the everyday use of the piece. If you have kids, pets, or both, you know spills are inevitable. The fabric option wouldn’t be the best choice unless it’s an easy-to-clean microfiber. Otherwise, leather or faux leather would be the way to go. Whatever you choose, make sure it’s right for your home and family’s needs.

Story by Mary Forest

